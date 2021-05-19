Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2021 in Hickory, NC

The Hickory area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.