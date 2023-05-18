The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a mild 71 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Hickory, NC
