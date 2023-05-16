Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today…
Official storm surge graphics, more lead time for potential tropical cyclone development and an update to storms’ forecast cones are all chang…
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see g…
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also …