Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 75 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Hickory, NC
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
