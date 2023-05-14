Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2023 in Hickory, NC
