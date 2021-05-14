Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods o…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll se…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 68 degrees. 47 degrees is today's low. Today…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temper…