Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Hickory, NC
