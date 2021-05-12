Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.