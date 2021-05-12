Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 74% chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Hickory folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with…
Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degr…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We'll se…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 67 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degre…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 70 degrees. A 48-degree low is…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a moderate 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will …
Heavy snow fell on a chilly spring morning in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, May 10.
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Periods of t…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 47F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mp…