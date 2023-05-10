Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Hickory, NC
