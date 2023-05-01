Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.