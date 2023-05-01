Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 75 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. Don't le…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Hickory. It looks to reach a mild 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies a…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a crisp 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 5…