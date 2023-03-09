Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in Hickory, NC
