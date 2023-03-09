Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a mild 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.