Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 92% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

