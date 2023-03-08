Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in Hickory, NC
