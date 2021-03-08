Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.