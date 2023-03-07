Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It should reach a pleasant 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2023 in Hickory, NC
