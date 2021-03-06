 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

