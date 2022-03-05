Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 70 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in Hickory, NC
