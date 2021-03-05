 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the North. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

