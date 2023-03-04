Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
March kicks off Meteorological Spring (March through May). However, after a near snowless winter, sustained cooler air wants to finally arrive…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. We will see a mi…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 49-degree low is forecaste…
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. Perio…