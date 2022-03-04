Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks to reach a mild 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in Hickory, NC
