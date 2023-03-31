Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a mild 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2023 in Hickory, NC
