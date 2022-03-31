Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.