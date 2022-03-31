Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 98% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ah…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will …
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Fol…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sun…
For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. …