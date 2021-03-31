Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.