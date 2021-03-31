Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 97% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in Hickory, NC
