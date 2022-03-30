Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temper…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ah…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a mild 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Expect cl…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Clear. Low around 30F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomo…
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Studies show tornadoes are getting more common and more intense, and they’re shifting eastward to a new tornado hot spot.
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to…
This evening's outlook for Hickory: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Fol…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…