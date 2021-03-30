Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2021 in Hickory, NC
