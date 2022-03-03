 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Hickory. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

