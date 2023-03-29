Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2023 in Hickory, NC
