Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 57 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

