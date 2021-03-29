Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in Hickory, NC
