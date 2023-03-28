Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in Hickory, NC
