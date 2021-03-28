Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in Hickory, NC

It will be a warm day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 74% chance of precipitation. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.