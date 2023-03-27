The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a pleasant 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.