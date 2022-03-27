 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 6:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

