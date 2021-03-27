 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

