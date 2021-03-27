Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.