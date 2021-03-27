Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Advisory until SAT 8:00 AM EDT. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 63 degrees is today's lo…
Hickory's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. The forecast is showing…
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees …
Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 45 degr…
This evening in Hickory: Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild tempe…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The U…
Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We wil…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
This evening in Hickory: Mostly clear skies. Low 39F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory ar…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. I…