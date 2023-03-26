Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.