Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 26, 2023 in Hickory, NC
