The forecast is showing a hot day in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 52 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in Hickory, NC
