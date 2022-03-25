Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see thu…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop …
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Widely scattered showers and thunderstorms early. Clouds lingering later. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 10 to…
For the drive home in Hickory: A few clouds. Low 44F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. The f…
Tonight's weather conditions in Hickory: Becoming cloudy with occasional light rain after midnight. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance …
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods …
Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, …
Hickory folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
For the drive home in Hickory: Clear. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Hickory will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls fo…