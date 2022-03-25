Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It should reach a moderate 63 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.