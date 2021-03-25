 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

