Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.