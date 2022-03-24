Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. It should reach a mild 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
