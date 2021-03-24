 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

