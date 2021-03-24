Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Hickory. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in Hickory, NC
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.