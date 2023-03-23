The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Hickory community. It should reach a pleasant 78 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in Hickory, NC
