Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

Local Weather

