Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Hickory, NC
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.