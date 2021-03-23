Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 8 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.