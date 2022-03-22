 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in Hickory, NC

Today's temperature in Hickory will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

