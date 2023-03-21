Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.