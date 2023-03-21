Hickory people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 60 degrees. 40 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 1:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
The below average temperatures will continue into the week of March 19. The weather brothers Joe and Sean say there's one more storm that has …
Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 d…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Hickory area Sunday. It looks like it will be a cool 47 degrees. 24 degrees is today's low. Today's conditi…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds shoul…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…