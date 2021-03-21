 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.

