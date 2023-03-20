Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from SUN 11:00 PM EDT until MON 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit hickoryrecord.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2023 in Hickory, NC
