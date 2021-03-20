 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.

