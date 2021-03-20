Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Visit hickoryrecord.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 20, 2021 in Hickory, NC
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 39-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. See…
It will be a warm day in Hickory. It looks to reach a comfortable 71 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Today's UV index is medium. Seek …
For the drive home in Hickory: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Hickory area will see highs in the 60s tom…
Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area wi…
With powerful winds, hail, rain and possible tornadoes moving into the Carolinas on Thursday, a drone captured this aerial view of potentially dangerous storm clouds rolling through the area.
Hickory folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a crisp 52 degrees. A 46-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy r…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Hickory area. It looks like it will be a moderate 65 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. Mode…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Hickory area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in…
Hickory's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Lo…
For the drive home in Hickory: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 54F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an in…