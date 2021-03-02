Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 2, 2021 in Hickory, NC

Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Hickory area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. Stay in the know. Visit hickoryrecord.com for local news and weather.
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
