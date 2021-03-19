Hickory temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 53 degrees. A 31-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's forecast brings 32% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Hickory could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 15 mph. Keep an eye on hickoryrecord.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 19, 2021 in Hickory, NC
